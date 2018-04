Blood Drives

today

Walgreens, 600 S. Mecca St., Cortland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rock of Grace Church, 6745 Ohio 5, Kinsman, 1:30 to 7 p.m.

tuesday

Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 1 to 6 p.m.

Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, Champion, noon to 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wildare United Methodist Church, 7211 N. Park Ave., Cortland, noon to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.