ARMED FORCES

VETERANS

WASHINGTON

U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., have introduced bipartisan legislation – the Better Access to Technical Training, Learning, and Entrepreneurship for Servicemembers Act – to better connect service members with resources to secure quality education and good-paying jobs as they transition from military service to civilian life.

The senators’ bill would increase participation in programs that help service members transition to civilian life. Specifically, the service members would choose a two-day training session on either higher education, technical training or entrepreneurship. Instead of continuing with an opt-in option, the bill would make the training opt-out to encourage greater participation by service members.

The legislation is supported by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Student Veterans of America, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, the Millennial Action Project and the Bipartisan Center Action.

BASIC TRAINING

Air Force: Airman Kevin J. Belus, 2017 graduate of Boardman High School, son of Stephen E. Belus of Youngstown and Christine A. Leonard of Boardman, and brother of Brooke L. Belus of Youngstown.

Items of note for the Armed Forces Digest can be sent to The Vindicator, Regional Desk, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown 44501-0780, or emailed to William K. Alcorn at alcorn@vindy.com.