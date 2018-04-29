Agenda Monday
Agenda Monday
Coitsville Township trustees, 6 p.m., public combined zoning meeting, town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.
Craig Beach Village Council 6:30 p.m., public safety committee, municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road.
Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, 9 a.m., finance executive meeting, followed by 10 a.m. general policy board meeting, City Centre One, 100 E. Federal St., Suite 1000, Youngstown.
Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 29, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
- January 11, 2018 midnight
Agenda Friday
- April 9, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
- November 13, 2016 midnight
Agenda Monday
- December 10, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.