Agenda Monday

Coitsville Township trustees, 6 p.m., public combined zoning meeting, town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Craig Beach Village Council 6:30 p.m., public safety committee, municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, 9 a.m., finance executive meeting, followed by 10 a.m. general policy board meeting, City Centre One, 100 E. Federal St., Suite 1000, Youngstown.

Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.