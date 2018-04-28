Consultant appointed to Y'town Academic Distress Commission

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Maria Hoffmaster was appointed Friday to Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission by Paolo DeMaria, Ohio’s superintendent of public instruction.

Hoffmaster’s appointment comes after the commission lost three members in early March. She is an educational consultant.

“Dr. Hoffmaster understands both school improvement and the Youngstown community,” said DeMaria. “Her impressive expertise in both areas will be a great asset in our ongoing mission of building a high-quality education system in Youngstown. I look forward to working with Dr. Hoffmaster and am grateful for her longstanding dedication to Youngstown’s students and families.”

Hoffmaster serves as a school improvement and special education consultant. Her duties include assisting school administrators and teachers in planning, articulating and implementing the curriculum, instruction and assessment plans of the districts.

She previously served in many capacities at Youngstown City Schools including assistant principal, special-education supervisor, professional development, Title IX compliance officer, value-added specialist and community relations.

DeMaria also assigned the responsibility of supporting the work of the ADC until a new chairman is designated to the interim state deputy Superintendent John Richard, who was once a commission member.

The commission still needs two positions filled, one more from DeMaria and one from a mayoral selection.

There is one remaining members of the original commission established in 2015, Vincent Shivers.

Member Nick Santucci was appointed in August 2017.