CONGRESSional candidates 6th and 13th Districts

Two candidates each are running in the Republican and Democratic primaries in the 6th Congressional District. Three candidates are running in the Democratic primary for the 13th Congressional District with the winner facing Republican Chris DePizzo in the general election. Robert Crow, one of the Democrats in the 13th District race, didn’t submit a candidate questionnaire. An * denotes incumbents.

6TH DISTRICT REPUBLICANS

BILL JOHNSON*

Age: 63

Address: 519 Fifth St., Marietta.

Employment: Congressman.

Education: A master’s degree in computer and information science from Georgia Tech in 1984; a bachelor of science degree in computer and information science from Troy University in Troy, Ala., in 1979.

Family: Wife, LeAnn; four children.

Priority: Growing jobs and the economy, increasing national security, and rebuilding the nation’s aging infrastructure.

ROBERT BLAZEK

Age: 58

Address: 54334 Key Bellaire Road, Bellaire.

Employment: Runs a small cow/calf family farm.

Education: A bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Ohio State University in 1982.

Family: Single.

Priority: Rebuilding decaying infrastructure, tax violent films and video games, creating agriculture enterprise zones, fighting for fair trade.

DEMOCRATS

SHAWNA ROBERTS

Age: 54

Address: 60425 Kemp Road, Belmont.

Employment: Stay-at-home mother.

Education: A bachelor of arts degree in English literature from San Jose State University in 1988.

Family: Husband, Kevin; five children.

Priority: Need to improve infrastructure, provide quality education system, and develop a more diverse economy.

WERNER LANGE

Age: 71

Address: 510 Superior St., Newton Falls.

Employment: An adjunct professor of philosophy at Walsh University.

Education: A doctor of ministry from Ashland Theological Seminary; a doctorate from Goethe University; a master’s degree and a bachelor of arts degree from Ohio State University.

Family: Wife, Roxanne; five children.

Priority: Living wages, public investment in infrastructure, and restoration of net neutrality.

13TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS

TIM RYAN*

Age: 44

Address: 560 Amber Drive SE, Howland.

Employment: Congressman.

Education: Law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law in 2000; bachelor’s degree in political science from Bowling Green State University in 1995.

Family: Wife, Andrea; three children.

Priority: Job creation and economic development, and an increase in the nation’s health and wellness.

JOHN S. LUCHANSKY

Age: 64

Address: 1976 Wendy Lane, Boardman.

Employment: Not employed.

Education: A bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College.

Family: Single.

Priority: Support legislation that cares for the poor and protects the vulnerable.