BUSINESS DIGEST

Lepore-Hagan offers support to TJX
YOUNGSTOWN
State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, on Friday sent a letter to TJX Companies Inc. in support of the HomeGoods distribution center project.
In the letter to a TJX executive, Lepore-Hagan offered her support “in connecting you to any state-level resources support that would help your decision to relocate the planned TJX HomeGoods distribution center in the Mahoning Valley.”
She also noted the area’s “industrial legacy” and its “large pool of skilled workers, well-developed infrastructure, an abundance of zoned industrial land, and enthusiastic communities eager to welcome TJX to their cities.”
HomeGoods is reviewing sites for its proposed $160 million facility after plans to locate at a site in Lordstown met some resistance from residents.
A rally to support retaining the project in the Valley is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Lordstown High School track, 1824 Salt Springs Road SW.
Website rebuilding
YOUNGSTOWN
Chemical Bank donated $12,500 to Beatitude House to go to the creation of a new website. Created more than 10 years ago, Beatitude House’s current website has become outdated.
The new website is expected to increase visibility and awareness of Beatitude House’s mission, as well as provide ease of access to clients, volunteers and donors. The website revitalization has begun and Beatitude House hopes to launch the new site mid-summer.
Best Ohio mall: Niles
NILES
Business Insider recently named the Eastwood Mall Complex as the best mall in the state. To read the full list of the best shopping malls in all 50 states, click on this link: http://www.businessinsider.com/best-mall-in-every-state-2018-4#.
Millworkers job fair
VIENNA
Midwest Industrial Contract Service, a subcontractor for a local pipe mill, will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at its site at 4494 Warren-Sharon Road.
The company is looking to fill openings for laborers/production, stockroom, facility maintenance, millwrights, electrical maintenance and crane operators.
The pay rates are between $11 and $20 an hour.
Candidates must be able to work 12-hour rotating mill shifts with overtime and pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.
There will be on-site interviews with managers. Applicants are asked to bring two forms of ID.
For information, call 330-372-0280.
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1251.59-1.35
Aqua America, .71 34.95 0.16
Avalon Holdings,2.06-0.02
Chemical Bank, .2756.450.63Community Health Sys.3.800.09
Cortland Bancorp, .2822.000.00
Farmers Nat., .1615.10 0.00
First Energy, 1.44 34.26-0.03
Fifth/Third, .5233.840.23
FirstMerit Corp.,— —
First Niles Financial, .1210.750.00
FNB Corp., .4813.280.14
General Motors, 1.5237.64-0.61
General Electric, .9214.38-0.01
Huntington Bank, .28 15.140.11
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.52 0.04
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92109.53-0.57
Key Corp, .3420.470.17
LaFarge, .34— —
Macy’s, 1.51 32.100.35
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 165.542.99
PNC, 2.20147.471.74
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60156.145.98
Stoneridge 26.46 -0.37
United Comm. Fin., .12 10.320.03
Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.
