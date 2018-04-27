Not a game; officials answer questions at event

By Joe Gorman

All that was missing from Thursday’s “Good Evening Canfield” event at the Tippecanoe Country Club was the “Jeopardy” theme music.

Using a format from the popular game show, Canfield Mayor Richard Duffett, Canfield Township Trustee Joe Paloski, board of education member Craig Olson and schools Superintendent Alex Geordan gave insights on some of their goals and successes.

The event was sponsored by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

Geordan spoke about the mission statement of the school district and the stragetic plan that was put together a year ago. He said the goal is for the district to be in the Top 10 for everything — from the wrestling team to the speech and debate team.

“It doesn’t just stop with student achievement,” Geordan said. “We want to drive each department or unit. No matter what we do, we strive for Top 10 rankings. And we should be in the Top 10 because of the kids we have.”

Duffett spoke about the Red Gate Farm development, saying his planning and zoning department already is studying how the land could be best used with a mixture of zoning for homes and businesses. He said the city also is looking for grants to extend water and sewer lines to the development.

Red Gate Farm is 290 acres on Leffingwell Road and U.S. Route 62 that was purchased by the city for $2.3 million about 15 years ago. It has brought the city some income through agricultural leases.

Duffett also said he is concentrating on nuisance issues, which he said was a top concern among residents when he ran for mayor. He said he has a three-tier plan for nuisances, which includes trying to be proactive and addressing issues at properties before they get out of hand; partnering with churches, youth groups and other groups to help people who are elderly or do not have the funds by cleaning or fixing their properties; and imposing stiff penalties in mayor’s court on people who refuse to comply with nuisance and zoning codes.

Paloski said the township hopes to pave four roads this year: Eden Rock, Alvacardo Drive, Clearview Drive and possibly Aladdin Drive. Last year the township paved three roads, Paloski said.

Winning the Canfield Business Pride Award was Shelley Criswell of A La Cart Catering and winning the Spirit of Canfield Award was Susan Phillips.