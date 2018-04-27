Surplus food/clothing

April 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, food giveaway from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday for those living in ZIP code areas 44509, 44511 and 44515. Please take identification.

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, prom gown and shoes giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Please take bags and identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

