BUSINESS DIGEST

Real-estate pros picked for program

BOARDMAN

Second-generation owners of Burgan Real Estate, Patrick Burgan and Sue Filipovich, have been chosen to participate in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (“LeadingRE”) MAESTRO leadership program.

This program selects fewer than 100 real-estate professionals from eligible applicants from their global membership, which spans six continents, more than 565 firms and 130,000 real-estate associates.

The program was created to address the critical industry need to develop talented and highly effective real- estate leaders for the future, according to a Burgan news release.

Unveiling of wind farm set for Monday

DEFIANCE

On Monday, officials from General Motors and Starwood Energy Group will join state and local elected officials and local businesses to unveil the Northwest Ohio Wind Farm, a 100-megawatt wind development that will help power all of GM’s Ohio and Indiana manufacturing facilities with clean, renewable energy, moving the company closer to meeting the electricity needs of its global operations through 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

Open enrollment

COLUMBUS

The open-enrollment period for Ohio employers to select a managed-care organization – MCO – to oversee medical treatment for workers injured on the job will begin Monday and continue through May 25.

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation offers open enrollment every two years for employers to select from a network of 13 MCOs that manage claim filings and medical care that injured workers need to recover and return to work.

No action is required of employers satisfied with their current MCO. Those considering a change can complete the MCO Selection Form.

Open-enrollment details are available in the MCO Selection Guide on BWC’s website. Visitors to the site can also find the MCO Report Card, an objective source of information that summarizes each MCO’s performance in several categories, including quality of medical management, return-to-work strategies and timeliness of service.

MCO changes will be effective July 2.

US mortgage rates highest since 2013

WASHINGTON

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to climb this week, reaching their highest level in more than four years and denting prospective home purchasers’ prospects amid the spring buying season.

It was the third straight week of increases for long-term mortgage rates. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages jumped to 4.58 percent from 4.47 percent last week.

By contrast, the benchmark rate averaged 4.03 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 4.02 percent from 3.94 percent last week.

Staff/wire reports