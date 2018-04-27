NILES
NILES
School levy
A 5.85-mill, 10-year emergency operating levy that will generate $1.3 million annually will appear on the May 8 primary ballot.
Cost: The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $204.75 annually.
Average annual administrator salary: $84,000
Starting annual teacher salary: $30,637
Average annual teacher salary: $56,000
Source: Niles City Schools
More like this from vindy.com
- April 12, 2018 9:49 p.m.
Niles schools needs new levy in May just to stay afloat
- October 17, 2017 midnight
Poland Schools | About the levy The Poland Local School District seeks a five-year renewal of an emergency operating levy that generates $2,297,755 annually.
- April 27, 2018 midnight
Niles voters asked to pass emergency school levy
- April 13, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Niles superintendent: Levy would only keep us afloat
- January 9, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Niles schools will try to pass lower levy in May
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.