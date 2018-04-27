NILES

School levy

A 5.85-mill, 10-year emergency operating levy that will generate $1.3 million annually will appear on the May 8 primary ballot.

Cost: The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $204.75 annually.

Average annual administrator salary: $84,000

Starting annual teacher salary: $30,637

Average annual teacher salary: $56,000

Source: Niles City Schools