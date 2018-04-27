Meth found on woman

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested a Lake Milton woman after discovering methamphetamine on her.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Mahoning Avenue after the driver failed to use a turn signal late Wednesday, according to police reports.

The driver, Leslie Kyle, 43, of Triumph Avenue in Lake Milton, was asked to get out of the vehicle, which is when she retrieved one bag of suspected methamphetamine from her front waistband and handed it to the officer.

A search of the vehicle revealed another container of methamphetamine and five unidentified pills.

Kyle was taken to Mahoning County jail on charges of drug abuse, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Grants for Niles court

NILES

The Ohio Supreme Court awarded Niles Municipal Court two grants totaling more than $177,800 for upgrading the local court’s security and its technology.

According to award letters signed by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor of the state Supreme Court and a municipal court news release, more than $72,500 has been allocated for an X-ray scanner, magnetometer and camera system to improve police access of the courtroom camera to monitor proceedings. The balance of more than $99,200 will cover upgrades to case-management software, computers and payment software.

The grants are funded through the Ohio Courts Technology Initiative, now in its fourth year. The initiative created the Ohio Courts Network to “deliver technology goods and services to the courts” according to the awards letters.

The news release says Municipal Court Judge Christopher Shaker applied for the grants last November while serving as project coordinator to meet the application deadlines. Judge Shaker had served as acting judge before his election last year.

Kite festival planned

AUSTINTOWN

A Way With Words foundation will present the 8th annual Kids Shine 4 a Cure Kite Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road. The event is free and open to the public.

All children will receive a free kite courtesy of the township trustees. There will be tents and tables from Home Depot set up fro projects for children to make and take home.

There will be a walk for autism with an entry fee of a nonexpired can of food to be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. There also will be a food truck, carnival games and basket auction. Township police and fire officials will let children explore the equipment and ask questions.