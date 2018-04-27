Golden String Radio, Purple Cat celebrate new downtown space

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The musicians and DJs at Golden String Radio and Purple Cat Records have a new space to call home in the middle of downtown Youngstown.

Jimmy Sutman, the founder of both The Purple Cat and Golden String Radio, was joined Thursday morning by Purple Cat participants, city officials and friends for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new property on Phelps Street between Federal Street and Boardman Street.

The Purple Cat is a day habilitation program for adults, with creative arts programs for adults with disabilities. Golden String Radio is an internet radio station with shows curated and hosted by adults with disabilities.

The new space – just a block east of Purple Cat Productions in the Morley Building – includes a recording studio and practice space for the Purple Cat Records band, a radio studio set up in the building’s former storefront and an art gallery and workroom with tablets.

Sutman is even moving into the upper portion of the building, ensuring he’s never far from either program.

“The philosophy here was for us to bring our programs closer together,” Sutman said. “We want to get back to the city feel. Plus, having so many programs within walking distances will be much more convenient for people in wheelchairs.”

Golden String Radio, which is based out of The Purple Cat facility on Pearl Street on the East Side of Youngstown, will continue some operations there, but many of the DJs will begin recording their internet radio shows in the new space beginning Tuesday.

Dino Cencia Jr., the host of the station’s Dino and Dino Show, Morning Drive By and Hits Hour, has been a DJ with Golden String since 2011, and is excited to work in the new location.

“I absolutely love it, I can’t wait to come down here and enjoy it,” he said. “It’s great to be downtown.”

The 2,300-square-foot studios are in the same space formerly occupied by the Charles Carolyne jewelry store.