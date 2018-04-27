DoubleTree to now open May 15

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel will have its soft opening during the week of May 15.

The hotel was previously scheduled to open May 7.

In late March, well-known chef, Mark Canzonetta, announced he would operate the hotel restaurant Bistro 1907. It will be an American bistro that will be modern, urban, social and neoclassical in its design.

The hotel showcases another restaurant, YOSTERIA, owned by Alex Zordich, a Youngstown native.

Branch Street Coffee Roasters of Boardman will be the hotel’s coffee shop.

Bistro 1907 will cater the Palladian Ball banquet room on the hotel’s top floor overlooking the city.

There’s also two meeting spaces on the hotel’s second floor – the City View Room and the Plaza Room.

The hotel is housed in the historic Stambaugh Building on Central Square, which opened in 1907. It’s a 12-story, neoclassical revival building that was redone to fit a modern 125-room hotel while still honoring its history.

The hotel was originally unveiled in 2014.