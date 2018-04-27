CAMPAIGN FINANCE
Pre-primary election reports
Candidates and issues committees on the May 8 ballot had to file campaign finance reports for activity between Jan. 1 and April 18. Only those who raised and/or spent at least $1,000 are listed. Because of rounding, not all figures are exact. The reports are subject to review by county election boards. An * denotes incumbents.
MAHONING COUNTY
COMMISSIONER
Carol Rimedio-Righetti* (D): Had, $1,268; contributions, $26,750; spent, $16,220; has, $11,798; outstanding loans, $6,500.
Joe Paloski (D): Had, $0; contributions, $2,495; other income, $12,000 [loan from candidate]; spent, $2,603; has, $11,893; in-kind, $2,545; outstanding loans, $12,000. Major contributor: Daniel Paloski of Chicago, $1,000.
59TH OHIO HOUSE DISTRICT
Larry Moliterno (D): Had, $2,175; contributions, $10,586; other income, $13; spent, $9,669; has, $3,104; outstanding debt, $445.
Eric C. Ungaro (D): Had, $514; contributions, $23,060; other income, $1,000 [loan from father, Patrick]; spent, $20,741; has, $3,834; outstanding debt, $1,746; outstanding loans, $6,500. Major contributors: Ed Kempers of Poland, $1,000; Anthony LaRubbio of Hamilton, $1,300.
COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE
Dan Dascenzo (D): Had, $434; contributions, $76,045; other income, $3,916 [$2,916 loan from candidate and $1,000 refund from Lamar Advertising Media]; spent, $57,162; has, $23,233; outstanding loans, $10,946. Major contributors: Peter and Diane Wachter of Canfield, $11,875; Daniel J. Welsh of Poland, $2,500; Operating Engineers Local #66 District #2 of Boardman, $2,500.
Anthony Donofrio (D): Had, $37; contributions, $44,575; other income, $285; spent, $38,788; has, $6,110; in-kind, $1,599; outstanding debt, $21,850. Major contributor: Drive Committee of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters of Washington, D.C., $1,000.
ISSUES
Friends of Boardman Schools [pro-levy]: Had, $6,873; contributions, $16,243; spent, $10,250; has, $12,866; in-kind, $783. Major contributors: Compco Industries of Columbiana, $1,000; Boardman Education Association of Boardman, $1,000; Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors of Boardman, $5,000.
