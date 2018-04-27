Austintown loses treasurer to Youngstown City Schools

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown Board of Education on Thursday accepted the resignation of treasurer Arthur J. Ginnetti.

The resignation will take effect May 4.

Ginnetti said he accepted a job with the Youngstown City School District.

Greg Slemons, Youngstown’s chief financial officer, left the district Jan 12. to work as the Ohio Association of School Business Officials’ chief learning officer.

Austintown Superintendent Vince Colaluca said Ginnetti has done a good job for the district since he took the position in February 2017.

He said, unfortunately, other districts pay a little better — which allows those district to attract talented employees.

Ginnetti “is definitely a talented guy,” Colaluca said.

The superintendent said the board of education will work alongside the Mahoning County Educational Service Center to search for Ginnetti’s replacement. In the meantime, the board will appoint an interim treasurer.

Ginnetti is the third Austintown administrator to leave for Youngstown.

In April 2017, Tascin Brooks, the district’s food-service director, left to serve as a food-service coordinator for Youngstown schools.

In September 2016, Colleen Murphy-Penk left her post as Austintown’s director of transportation to fill the same role in Youngstown.