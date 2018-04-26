BUSINESS DIGEST

Subaru donates $32K

BOARDMAN

Representatives from Boardman Subaru and Subaru of America presented a check for $32,000 to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley from dollars raised during the Subaru Share the Love Campaign in 2017.

In recognition of the support of the Fellman family and Boardman Subaru, the main entrance lobby of the Building A Expansion on the hospital’s Beeghly campus last year was named The Boardman Subaru Lobby.

GM’s 2Q dividend; to add 700 in Tenn.

DETROIT

General Motors Co. on Tuesday declared a second quarter 2018 dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is payable June 22 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business June 8.

In other GM news, the company is adding a shift at a Tennessee factory that makes GMC and Cadillac SUVs, putting about 700 people to work.

But there may not be any new hires in Spring Hill south of Nashville. Some laid-off workers at the factory will be rehired and others furloughed from an Ohio factory – Lordstown – could relocate. GM spokeswoman Kim Carpenter said Wednesday the company is working on a staffing plan for the third shift, which begins in September.

The Spring Hill plant employs about 2,600 hourly workers on two shifts. They make the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5.

Ford drops most of lineup in N. America

DEARBORN, Mich.

Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday it will shed most of its North American car lineup as part of broad plan to save money and make the company more competitive in a fast-changing marketplace.

The changes include getting rid of all cars in the region during the next four years except for the Mustang sports car and a compact Focus crossover vehicle, CEO Jim Hackett said as the company released first-quarter earnings.

President Bush out of intensive care

HOUSTON

Former President George H.W. Bush, 93, was moved out of intensive care and into a regular patient room at a Houston hospital Wednesday as he recovers from a blood infection that required his hospitalization a day after his wife’s funeral, a family spokesman said.

The nation’s 41st president is expected to remain at Houston Methodist Hospital for “several more days,” spokesman Jim McGrath said.

Texas executes man for killing 2 at party

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

A prisoner on Texas death row for killing a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother in a gang-related shooting at a child’s birthday party in Fort Worth a decade ago was executed Wednesday evening.

Erick Davila received lethal injection for using a laser-sighted semi-automatic rifle to spray bullets at about 20 people – more than a dozen of them children. Annette Stevenson, 48, and her granddaughter, Queshawn Stevenson, were killed and four others were wounded.

Davila, 31, was pronounced dead at 7:31 p.m. EDT, 14 minutes after the lethal dose of the powerful sedative pentobarbital was administered.

Staff/wire reports