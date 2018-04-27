Sheet Metal Workers apprenticeship openings
BOARDMAN
The Sheet Metal Workers have apprenticeship openings. Applications will be taken from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at 200 McClurg Road.
Applicants must be at least 17 and eligible to work in the U.S., have a physical ability to perform the work, must have reliable transportation to and from the job site and no felony convictions.
Applicants must bring a high-school diploma or equivalent, high-school transcripts and a valid driver’s license.
A basic aptitude test will be given at the time of the application, and a drug screen will be given upon a conditional job offer.
For questions or additional information call the union office at 330-758-0112.
The starting wage is $13.61 per hour plus fringe benefits. The current journeyman wage rate with benefits is $54.62 per hour.
