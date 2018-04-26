Schiavoni legislation

YOUNGSTOWN

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni introduced legislation to create a state grant program to increase the safety of correction officers and others who work with people in custody.

“After an officer was stabbed in my district, I was astonished to find out that we are not providing our officers with the safety equipment they need,” said Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd. “I understand that agencies are already strapped with limited budgets, so this grant program would help provide our law-enforcement officials with the resources they need so they can come home safe every day.”

Schiavoni’s legislation would create a $4 million noncompetitive grant program for purchasing stab-proof vests, which are not currently provided to all officers who work with individuals in custody. The program would be available for state departments and agencies who employ corrections officers, county jail deputies and other qualifying law-enforcement officials.

NAACP student awards

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host its first student award ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

The event will acknowledge 20 area high-school seniors, nominated by either school counselors and/or principals, who represent “Voices of Change” in the community as well as exemplify integrity, leadership, truth and social justice.

Each student will receive a recognition award plaque.

William Guy Burney, executive director of the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence, and teacher Margaret Stanko also will receive humanitarian awards. Both recipients have impacted the lives of children and made a difference in the community, the NAACP news release says.

Interim Trumbull coroner takes oath

WARREN

Dr. Thomas James took the oath of office Wednesday as interim Trumbull County coroner, during an event at the Trumbull County commissioners meeting room.

Dr. James, who has a practice in Howland, was named deputy coroner by Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk Jan. 4. Dr. Germaniuk died Friday in Cleveland Clinic after suffering from a number of illnesses in recent months.

In his deputy coroner role, Dr. James was appointed to conduct autopsies, sign death certificates and other duties. Around that time, Dr. Germaniuk was hospitalized for about a week after being involved in a car accident.

Restricted Route 154

ELKTON

Beginning Monday, state Route 154 will be restricted just north of Middle Beaver Road in Elkton in Columbiana County for a slope-repair project, said the Ohio Department of Transportation. Traffic will be maintained at all times via temporary traffic signals.

ODOT’s contractor for this $139,280 project is Rudzik Excavating from Struthers. The projected completion date is May 31.

Home Savings donates

CORTLAND

Home Savings recently donated a check for $5,000 to Lakeview School District. Lake-view schools are partnering with the city of Cortland to refurbish/replace the tennis courts at Willow Park as the school district uses the courts for its tennis teams. The overall project cost will be about $65,000.

Police: Teen was evaluated days before shooting brother

STREETSBORO

Police reports indicate that a 13-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his 11-year-old brother in Streetsboro had expressed a desire to hurt himself days before the shooting and was taken in for an evaluation.

The shooting happened Monday. Police describe it as a “premeditated act” but have not said what led up to it.

The teen has been charged with aggravated murder. Cleveland.com reports he was evaluated at a behavioral health center four days before the shooting.

Police say the teen used a gun he stole from his grandfather’s home. A family friend was babysitting the boys at the time.

Ohio school district lets teachers, staff carry weapons

HAMILTON

A school board at a southwest Ohio district where a student shot and wounded two classmates has voted to allow teachers and staff to carry weapons.

WLWT-TV reports the Madison School District board voted unanimously Tuesday to allow employees to “defend and protect students.”

James Austin Hancock was 14 when he opened fire at Madison Junior-Senior High School in February 2016. Two students were wounded and two others were injured in the ensuing melee.

The new policy says staff members who wish to carry a firearm must receive written authorization from the superintendent, have a concealed carry permit and undergo active-shooter training.