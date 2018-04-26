METRO DIGEST || Mayor appointment

Mayor appointment

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown announced the appointment Wednesday of Miriam M. Ocasio as a part-time assistant law director. Atty. Ocasio is being paid $35,083, or $33.73 an hour.

She has practiced federal and state law. She’s been an attorney for the past 17 years and has served as an acting judge in Campbell Municipal Court. Ocasio is also fluent in Spanish, which Brown said will be an asset when aiding the city’s growing Hispanic population.

Arrested in stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN

A Willis Avenue man is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court after he was arrested about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in a stabbing.

Reports said police were called to the South Side home of Jeff Hollins, 59. They found a man with a blood-soaked shirt who said Hollins stabbed him.

Hollins said the victim was arguing with his stepdaughter, and when he went to check on them he saw the victim punching and choking his daughter. When he tried to break it up, the victim swung at him so he stabbed him in self-defense, reports said. Reports said Hollins showed them where the knife was, and officers recovered it with some blood on it. Hollins was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault.

State of the District

HOWLAND

The Howland School District will host the State of the District meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Howland schools, 863 North Road SE, to detail the district’s current financial situation.

The district will explain why it placed a levy on the May 8 primary ballot. The district leadership also will outline the consequences of a levy failure.

A number of speakers will be on hand, including state Sen. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, who will discuss state funding cuts to Howland schools. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Church hosts event

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church, 1812 Oak Hill Ave., will host “Continued Momentum” featuring Elder David Hollis. There will be an evening worship service from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, a teaching session from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, and family game night from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

There will also be a morning worship service from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend for a weekend of prayer, preaching, praise, worship, teaching and fellowship.

Bus driver job fair

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown schools are hosting a job fair for anyone interested in becoming a bus driver. The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at the bus garage, located on the district’s campus behind Fitch High School.

The school district says the job offers a flexible schedule and a competitive salary. All certifications required to receive the CDL are paid by the district. No experience is necessary. If interested, apply online at austintownschools.org.

