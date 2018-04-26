Paloski proposes alternate housing for female vets

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Joe Paloski, who is challenging Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti in May’s primary, said his solution to provide housing for the Mahoning Valley’s women veterans is more cost effective than his opponent’s.

Paloski criticized Rimedio-Righetti’s plan to open a 21-bed facility for homeless veterans in Oakhill Renaissance Place as costly and ill-advised.

Palsoki suggested working with the Mahoning County Land Bank to find houses where female veterans can live, citing the Cleveland nonprofit group Women of Hope Inc. as an inspiration.

That organization has worked with the Cuyahoga Land Bank to refurbish homes for homeless women veterans, according to reporting by The Plain Dealer.

“By doing this, millions of dollars could be saved and proper housing for female veterans can be provided along with community revitalization,” Paloski said in a statement.

The commissioners submitted a proposal asking for $1.4 million from the state’s capital budget to renovate the center to accommodate the housing. The state did not include the project in this year’s capital budget, but county officials have vowed to continue fighting for the project.

Rimedio-Righetti could not be reached for a response.

Susan Krawchyk, executive director of the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission, has said her organization has difficulty placing women veterans in transitional housing.