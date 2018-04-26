Boardman boy surprised by Make-A-Wish trip during go-kart race

By Graig Graziosi

A night of go-kart racing culminated in an exciting surprise for a Boardman boy battling cystic fibrosis.

Greg Forrest, 12, found out Wednesday night that he, his sister and his grandparents, Jeff Broll and Jayme Schulick, will be traveling to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Greg and his family were at High Voltage Indoor Karting in Medina at an event called Race for Wishes, a fundraiser meant to raise money for children in Northeast Ohio battling critical medical conditions.

After taking on a few races, Greg was surprised by the owner of the facility and representatives for Make-A-Wish that he’d won.

“I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

“I was about to go run off the steps and down to my parents. It was awesome.”

Greg selected the destination for his wish so he could spend time with his family in a relaxing setting – and because the resort has an Xbox One play lounge where he’ll have access to a plethora of games he’d like to play.

NASCAR XFINITY driver Matt Tifft also attended the event, having a meet and greet and participating in races. Greg was confident he’d beat the driver.

“I’m kinda ready to show off my talents,” he said.

Though Greg still must undergo treatments for his condition, he said his journey thus far has been transformative.

“I’ve been doing my treatments, and now I’m a new person,” he said. “I just want to thank Make-A-Wish for doing this for me and my family.”

On Sunday, Make-A-Wish will celebrate World Wish Day, which will be on the 30th anniversary of the organization’s first provided wish.