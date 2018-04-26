DRUG DROP-OFF sites Where to go

Several sites will be available for people to drop off unused prescription medication as part of National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. Mahoning County District Board of Health will be operating the drop-off sites, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prohibited: No needles, liquids, inhalers or medical waste.

DROP-OFF SITES

Austintown Police Department: Outdoor Drive Thru, 92 Ohltown Road.

Beaver Police Department: front lobby, 601 W. South Range Road, North Lima.

Boardman Police Department: Administration building, 8299 Market St.

Milton Township Police Department: 15992 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

New Middletown Police Department: Municipal Building, 10711 Main St.

Youngstown State University Police Department: 226 W. Wood St.

Source: Mahoning County District Board of Health