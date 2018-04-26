Births

April 26, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman

Kayla Nespeca, Youngstown, girl, April 23.

Ashlee Baer and Zachary Jones, Youngstown, boy, April 24.

David and Sarah George, Youngstown, boy, April 24.

Michael and Kimberly Haurin, Berlin Center, boy, April 24.

Jarrett and Jena Grimes, New Castle, Pa., girl, April 24.

Wade and Jasmine Hampton, Youngstown, boy, April 24.

Annette Houser, Youngstown, girl, April 24.

Charles and Moriah Stark, Youngstown, boy, April 24.

Jasmine Hollinshead and Quanisha Sellers, Youngstown, girl, April 24.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Brittany Motichko and Damon LaRiche, Leavittsburg, girl, April 19.

Brittany Jackson, Warren, boy, April 25.

