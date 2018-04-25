Truck driver killed

MESOPOTAMIA

A truck driver hauling logs was killed about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after one of the logs fell off his truck and struck him.

A supervisor at the Trumbull County 911 Center said the accident happened in the 9000 block of Bundysburg Winsdor Road.

On scene was the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from Mesopotamia, Winsdor and Middlefield.

The victim’s name was not released Tuesday.

Fundraiser for Ed Port

BOARDMAN

On Thursday, Mr. Darby’s Emporium, 8574 Market St. will celebrate “Spring Fling 2018” and a fundraiser for Ed Port of Austintown from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Port has been suffering since his youth with Type 1 Neurofibronatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form in the brain, spinal cord, nerves and skin. After the first surgery, his insurance costs jumped up more than 100 percent and he could not afford another surgery.

Mr. Darby’s and all 107 vendors are stepping forward and they hope with the help of their loyal customers they will make a difference. The store will be collecting new and slightly used shoes for “funds2org” a group that helps organizations collect shoes and buys them for shipment to Third World nations. The event also includes other activities including offering special discounts and free hors d’oeuvres, wine and drinks.

Brownlee group to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association will host its monthly public meeting Thursday at Faith Community Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with refreshments and social time, and the business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

The evening’s topic is do you know what the “Quality of Life Ordinances” are and how do they apply to residents of the city?

Councilwoman Basia Adamczak, D-7th, and a representative from the Community Police Unit will attend to discuss the ordinances.

Hubbard senior awards

HUBBARD

Hubbard High School will host its annual senior awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday in the high school’s auditorium. Thirty-five local scholarships totaling about $60,000 will be awarded to members of the class of 2018. Seventy-seven awards also will be presented to deserving seniors at the event.

Parent conference set

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools and its Family Engagement Department want to shatter the myth that parents aren’t involved in their children’s education and that parents and teachers don’t work well together.

“Changing the Narrative” is the theme of Friday evening’s 12th Annual Parent Conference, 6 p.m. in the Stambaugh Auditorium Ballroom, 1000 Fifth Ave.

Not only did teachers nominate for recognition parents who are doing a good job, but parents nominated teachers for their hard work as well.

Author and educator Chike Akua will be the featured speaker for the conference. A master teacher, Akua has been a speaker and trainer at colleges, school systems and conferences across the country.

The evening program also includes dinner and music for the invited guests with each honoree receiving a trophy.

Excused from PE

BOARDMAN

The Boardman school board approved a policy change Monday that enabled school athletes, cheerleaders and marching-band members to be excused from the physical education graduation requirement.

The PE waiver will allow students in ninth and 10th grades to be excused, as long as they participate in two full seasons of athletics and cheerleading. They also would be required to complete one half credit in another course of study.

Marching band also meets the waiver standard. Band camp in August is eight hours a day, and they march and perform for months on end.

The guidance office will begin accepting waivers now for next school year. All forms must be verified by a coach, director or adviser.