A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

April 18

Arrest: Police on South Raccoon Road pulled over and took Kenneth F. Spivey, 33, into custody after ascertaining Spivey, of Everett Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a charge of failing to comply with a Campbell Municipal Court order.

Domestic violence: Joseph R. Mendez, 31, of Notre Dame Avenue, Austintown, was charged with the crime after his wife alleged that during an all-day argument between them, Mendez had injured her right foot and a small toe.

Arrest: Alyssa D. Turner, 22, who listed addresses in Cleveland and Parma, surrendered on Austintown Area Court warrants charging one count each of possessing criminal tools and soliciting.

Theft: A cellphone was reportedly sold in the 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue for counterfeit money that amounted to $455.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Moorefield Road woman alleged her daughter had taken her car without permission.

Identity theft: A Westminster Avenue resident discovered someone without authorization had opened an account in the victim’s name and obtained a check.

April 19

Theft: A vehicle check in the 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue led to the arrest of Timothy J. Lambert on a theft charge. Lambert, 52, of Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, was accused of stealing four steaks and a bag of shrimp valued at $97 from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

April 20

Arrest: Officers on state Route 46 pulled over then arrested Ryan C. Gelardi, 41, of Berry Blossom Drive, Canfield, upon learning that he was wanted on a felony grand-theft warrant.

Theft: A resident in the 2500 block of Amberly Street reported an Electronic Benefit Transfer card missing.

April 21

Arrest: Lateisha D. Brunner, 28, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, was charged with falsification after having been pulled over on South Meridian Road. Brunner provided a phony name and two false dates of birth before a hospital wristband she was wearing revealed her real name, a report stated.

Arrest/drugs: A traffic stop near Decamp and South Meridian roads led to the arrest of Christopher J. Richards, 22, who listed Austintown addresses on Wedgewood Drive and Deer Creek Court and was wanted on an Austintown Area Court warrant. Richards also faced a felony drug-possession charge and was cited on a marijuana-possession charge when, police alleged, a bag of suspected marijuana and five hits of LSD were found.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole two bags of clothing and shoes from the J.C. Penney store, 6000 Mahoning Ave., then fled in a light-blue Nissan Altima.

Possible theft: A wallet was reportedly lost or stolen at a South Raccoon Road business.

Theft: Authorities were dispatched to the Trumbull County jail to take custody of Jason C. Adams of Lexington Place, Austintown, who was wanted on a theft charge. Adams, 27, was accused of stealing a $378, 43-inch smart TV earlier this month from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

April 22

Arrest: Rayshaun L. Clay, 20, of Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, was taken into custody after police had stopped his vehicle near North Four Mile Run Road and determined he was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court bench warrant.

Arrest: Authorities responded to a possible altercation at a Westchester Drive apartment, where they charged Terry A. Pryor Jr., 31, with falsification after alleging Pryor, of Westchester, Austintown, had on several occasions provided a false name and date of birth. He also gave a Social Security number that contained 10 digits, a report said.

April 23

Arrest: While dealing with a possible domestic situation on Dunbar Street, officers took Rachel L. Clinton, 29, into custody. Clinton, of Taft Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on two Youngstown warrants, one of which accused her of failing to appear in court on a drug-possession charge.

Theft: James S. Graham, 63, of Lakeside Drive, Mineral Ridge, was charged after he reportedly left Rulli Bros., 4331 Kirk Road, on a Western Reserve Transit Authority bus without paying for 50 food items valued at $205 when a debit card he used was declined several times.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole various groceries from Giant Eagle.

Arrest: A traffic stop near Mahoning Avenue led to the arrest of Malcolm A. Carter, 24, of Alameda Avenue, Youngstown. Carter was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Theft: Someone stole a shopping cart filled with items from Rulli Bros.

Arrest: After pulling him over near Mahoning and North Navarre avenues, authorities took into custody Tyrell E. Hodge of North Lakeview Avenue, Youngstown, upon discovering Hodge, 20, was wanted on a bench warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

CANFIELD

April 18

Domestic violence: Richard Garcia, 29, of Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, faced a felony charge after a family member alleged Garcia had struck her as they drove in the 400 block of East Main Street.

Attempted fraud: Police received information that a fraudulent check had been received at Bernard-Daniels Lumber & Home, 250 Railroad St., evidently in an effort to defraud the business, though no money was lost and no charges were filed.

April 19

Attempted fraud: Someone reportedly tried to scam and defraud McDonald’s, 586 E. Main St., via money cards, though the fast-food restaurant lost no money. No charges had been filed at the time of the report.

Citation: A 17-year-old Canfield girl was cited on a charge of failing to yield at a stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on North Broad Street.

April 22

Arrest: Steve Potkonicky, 48, of Old Furnace Road, Youngstown, was charged with driving under suspension as officers conducted a traffic stop on Lisbon Road.

Arrest: A traffic stop on East Main Street resulted in a driving-under-suspension charge against Mark Rodriguez, 54, of Juanita Avenue, Youngstown.

Arrest: Police on South Broad Street pulled over and charged Tyler Rach, 26, of Washingtonville Road, Canfield, with driving under suspension.