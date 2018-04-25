Liberty Association of School Employees will receive 1 percent raise to base pay

Staff report

LIBERTY

Members of the Liberty Association of School Employees will receive a 1 percent raise to their base pay.

The Liberty Board of Education approved the wage re-opener for the 2018-19 school year with the Liberty Association of School Employees at a Monday meeting. The wage-reopener language is under the collective bargaining agreement between LASE and the board.

The contract runs from September 2016 to August 2019.

The union received a 2 percent raise for school year 2016-17 and a 2 percent raise for school year 2017-18.

There are 150 employees in the union, said schools Superintendent Joseph Nohra.

About 90 of those employees are teachers, said Bradley Panak, school treasurer.

The starting salaries for teachers in Liberty is $31,600, so after the raise they will earn $31,916 annually.

The highest-paid teachers in Liberty are paid $69,773, and after the 1 percent raise they will receive $70,471 annually.