Huntington Bank earnings up for 1Q

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Columbus-based Huntington Bank reported its first-quarter net income rose $118 million compared with last year’s first quarter.

Huntington reported net income of $326 million for the first quarter of 2018, according to the bank’s quarterly report.

The bank also reported a 5 percent year-over-year increase in average loans and leases to $70.5 billion, and a 10 percent year-over-year increase in consumer loans.

Average core deposits increased 3 percent over last year, from $71.5 billion to $73.3 billion.

Last week, Huntington announced the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.11 per share, consistent with the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on July 2, to shareholders of record on June 18.