Hundreds of chickens killed in crash
Associated Press
ALLIANCE
A truck crash in Ohio left hundreds of chickens dead.
The Review in Alliance reports a tractor-trailer carrying crates of chickens veered off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned in Stark County’s Washington Township.
The road where the crash occurred was closed for several hours.
