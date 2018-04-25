Hundreds of chickens killed in crash

April 25, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

ALLIANCE

A truck crash in Ohio left hundreds of chickens dead.

The Review in Alliance reports a tractor-trailer carrying crates of chickens veered off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned in Stark County’s Washington Township.

The road where the crash occurred was closed for several hours.

