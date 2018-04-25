Hamad lawsuit

WARREN

An attorney for Nasser Hamad, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing two people in Howland last year, has dismissed a federal lawsuit he filed asking a judge to require the prison to provide him with additional medical care.

The March 14 request is similar to one filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court that Judge Ronald Rice, who presided over Hamad’s trial, rejected earlier. In that one, Atty. Geoffrey Oglesby asked that Hamad be released from prison because of Hamad’s terminal cancer.

Hamad was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison in November for killing two young men and injuring three other people who came to his house near Eastwood Mall on state Route 46 in Howland on Feb. 25, 2017.

Oglesby alleged Hamad is being denied use of a specific drug he needs.

Driver in custody

YOUNGSTOWN

A Vestal Road man wanted by Mill Creek MetroParks Police for an April 14 chase is now in custody. Nicholas Boerio, 37, faces a felony charge of failure to comply with a police officer. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail Monday.

Boerio was pulled over about 4:20 p.m. April 14 on Old Furnace Road for an improper turn. An officer took his information and walked back to his cruiser, and when he did, the driver drove away. The officer chased the car through the park at speeds of up to 60 mph, reports said.

More Digest on A8