Agenda Thursday

Austintown school board, 10 a.m., work session and executive session, Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Beaver Township trustees, 2 p.m., special meeting, township administration building, 11999 South Ave. Purpose: Discussion of personnel.

Girard school board, 4 p.m., high-school library, 1244 Shannon Road.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Lordstown Village Council, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lowellville Village Council, 7 p.m., special meeting, council chambers, city hall, 140 E. Liberty St.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 4:30 p.m., governing board, MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mahoning County commissioners, board meeting, 10 a.m., commissioners’ conference room, basement, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, staff meetings, 11 a.m., administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Trumbull County Board of Elections, 9 a.m., special meeting, 2947 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

West Branch school board, 6 p.m., work session, followed by 7:30 p.m. meeting, high-school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

Western Reserve Transit Authority, 3 p.m., board of trustees, board room, WRTA, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

Youngstown City Council, 5 p.m., safety committee, caucus room, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.