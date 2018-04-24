YSU awareness week

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University will observe Sexual Assault Awareness Week on campus this week.

“The Hunting Ground,” an award-winning documentary about sexual assault on college campuses and what its creators say is a failure of college administrations to deal with it adequately, will be screened at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Schwebel Lounge in Kilcawley Center.

International Denim Day will be observed Wednesday. On Denim Day, people come together by wearing denim as a visible sign of protest against sexual violence.

Also Wednesday, the community will participate in the Take Back the Night march and rally against sexual violence from 4 to 6 p.m. at the rock on campus.

Appointment plan

WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners plan to appoint Dr. Tom James of Howland interim county coroner Wednesday after the death of Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk on Friday.

The county Democratic Party Central Committee will select a more permanent replacement within 45 days.

Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said Dr. James has helped fill in for Dr. Germaniuk at various times when Dr. Germaniuk was ill or on vacation, so he is familiar with the office’s operation. Dr. Germaniuk, 64, had been coroner since 2008 and had been employed by the previous coroner as forensic pathologist since 1998.

Mohip not a finalist

YOUNGSTOWN

City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is not a finalist in the Duval schools in Jacksonville, Fla., search for a superintendent. He was one of 26 candidates for the position.

In early March, Mohip was also a candidate or finalist in three high-profile superintendent searches. He was either not selected or withdrew his application in all three cases.

Food giveaway

YOUNGSTOWN

Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave., will host a food giveaway and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon today. This giveaway includes lunch, a bag of groceries and clothes. Photo identification is required.

