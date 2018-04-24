Woman posts $50,000 bond after arraignment in supermarket bat assault

Staff report

WARREN

A woman police say hit another woman in the head with a baseball bat April 16 in a grocery store was arraigned Monday on an aggravated robbery charge.

A not-guilty plea was entered in Warren Municipal Court for Jessica M. Oracio, 28, of Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, to charges involving a Niles woman, 35, inside the Big Apple Supermarket, 1650 Youngstown Road.

Oracio posted $50,000 bond and was released from the Trumbull County jail Monday afternoon.

The victim said Oracio attacked her outside the store, so she went inside. But a man came with Oracio who had a gun, and Oracio hit her in the back of the head with the bat.

The man took out a gun “so that no one would help her from getting assaulted,” a Warren police report says.

The victim ran from the Big Apple after the assault and entered the Pit Stop gas station next door, but the two followed her and attacked her in front of the Pit Stop, hitting the victim’s head against the store’s front door, shattering the glass, police said.

The two took the victim’s purse containing $80 and her cellphone, police said.

Oracio was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Saturday outside the Summit Lounge on Summit Avenue Northwest. They spotted her getting out of a black Chrysler 300 that the victim at the Big Apple described as their getaway car.