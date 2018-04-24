Three arrested over weekend on gun charges

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

City police over the weekend arrested two people on drug charges, and Mill Creek MetroParks Police also arrested a man for having a gun and drugs.

Youngstown officers just after midnight Sunday found a loaded 9 mm handgun, almost $2,100 cash and eight bags of suspected cocaine on a man in a South Avenue parking lot.

Lamar Chatman, 46, was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine in municipal court. Judge Carla Baldwin set his bond at $35,000.

Reports said he was a passenger in a car driven by Jeffrey Shaw, 45, that was pulled over in a parking lot for an improper turn.

Reports said Shaw has a suspended license and had a bag of suspected cocaine on him when he was taken out of the car.

When Chatman was taken out of the car, reports said he told police he had something on him, but he struggled with officers before they pinned him against the car. They searched him and found the drugs, money and cash in his pants, reports said.

Shaw is charged with possession of cocaine and was also arraigned in municipal court. His bond was set at $5,000.

Reports said an officer was on South Avenue and going to a call about 5:25 p.m. Saturday when he was flagged down by a woman in a van later identified as Sharron Winphrie, 35, who told the officer she and her son were at a home on Franklin Avenue when someone fired a shot at them. Her son was with her but was uninjured.

Officers also were called to Franklin on the South Side and found a shell casing there, but because of conflicting stories, they asked Winphrie to get out of her van.

Reports said Winphrie agreed, but she appeared nervous and reached back inside the van several times, reports said.

In a backpack in the van, police found a loaded .45-caliber handgun, and in Winphrie’s purse they found suspected marijuana, heroin, crack cocaine and $998 cash.

Winphrie was arrested for the drugs and the gun after she told police the gun was hers and she was able to describe it. She was arraigned in municipal court on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and a minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Judge Baldwin set her bond at $20,000.

Mill Creek MetroParks Police late Saturday found a loaded .380-caliber handgun, a bag of suspected crack cocaine, a bag of methamphetamine and a bag of suspected marijuana after a traffic stop, reports said.

Alonzo Daniels, 27, was arraigned on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. Judge Baldwin set his bond at $20,000.

Reports said a park police officer pulled over a car about 10:20 p.m. driven by Daniels in the parking lot of Pioneer Pavilion for driving without a headlight.

The car smelled heavily of marijuana, and Daniels has a suspended license, so officers searched the car before it was towed and found the gun and drugs in a backpack, reports said.

Daniels told police the gun and drugs belonged to his girlfriend, reports said.