Poland schools sever ties with teacher who lost license

POLAND

A teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student had her contract dissolved by the Poland Local Board of Education Monday evening.

In April 2017, Poland Seminary High School teacher Cassandra Kibler was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an allegation that she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Kibler’s Ohio Department of Education teaching license was revoked earlier this month, according to the board agenda.

David Janofa, Poland superintendent, said the board was merely following protocol and procedures.

“We received notification that the license was revoked, and the board took action,” he said.

In other business, Gregg Strollo, president and principal of Strollo Architects, presented two potential facility options to address reducing operational costs for the district.

The first option includes what Strollo called “a phase-able long-term master plan,” which “will ultimately leave the district with two campuses” – the standing high school on Dobbins Road and the middle school on College Street.

The initial phase includes closing Dobbins Elementary, keeping North Elementary closed and relocating grades three through eight to the McKinley Elementary and middle-school buildings.

Then the plan moves to absorbing grades seven and eight into the high-school building.

“The long-term configuration would involve the construction of a new facility to have grades four through eight on the high-school campus,” Strollo said. “Upon completion, that would allow the redesign of the Poland Middle School/McKinley building (which are connected) site to relocate pre-k[indergarten] through third grade.”

The high school would then house grades four through 12.

Dobbins would be repurposed to house athletic activities.

The second option involves re-analyzing “the concept of placing pre-k through eighth grade on the high-school campus,” Strollo explained. “As part of this solution, all other Poland schools buildings would be demolished or sold. Within this concept is a possibility/probability that the new construction could be limited to pre-k through sixth grades, with the existing high school absorbing grade levels seven and eight.”

Dobbins also would be repurposed to house athletic activities in this option.

The board took no action on the building options and will review them.