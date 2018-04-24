Louie B. Free guests

YOUNGSTOWN

Guests scheduled to appear from 8 a.m. to noon today on the Louie B. Free Show on Vindy.com are Terry and Joe Graedon from The People’s Pharmacy, and from Akron Children’s Hospital, neonatologists Dr. Elena Rossi and Dr. Jennifer Manning address the effects of tobacco use during pregnancy and the Tobacco 21 Project. Also, PBS Frontline producer and Emmy-nominated journalist Daffodil Altan joins Louie to discuss “Trafficked in America,” which tells the inside story of Guatemalan teens forced to work against their will on an egg farm in central Ohio.

Poland girl missing

POLAND

Poland Township police are searching for 13-year-old Maya Reevely after she did not return home after school Friday.

Authorities said Maya left her school Friday and was spotted in Campbell and Struthers on Sunday and Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told police she was last seen near the former mill houses on the east side of Campbell.

Police are offering a cash reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the location and return of Maya.

Anyone with information regarding Maya can call the township police department at 330-757-1549.

Officer assault charge

YOUNGSTOWN

A Lansdowne Boulevard man was charged with assault on a police officer Sunday after the officer was punched in the throat and face while answering a domestic-violence call, reports say.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Lansdowne, where reports said a woman told them her son, Dillon Byers, 25, threw her against the wall when she refused to give him money. Reports said Byers was listening to officers, and when one officer told him his mother did not have to give him money, he punched the officer twice.

Byers was taken into custody. He also is charged with domestic violence. The officer was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be examined.

Replacing trustee

AUSTINTOWN

Township trustees will have 30 days to replace the Rev. Rick Stauffer, who will leave the township post at the end of the month.

The other trustees honored Stauffer at his last trustees meeting Monday. Stauffer is taking a position at a church in Sharon, Pa.

Trustee Ken Carano said if he and Trustee Jim Davis fail to agree on an appointee within 30 days, Stauffer’s committee would have 10 days to appoint someone. If the appointment is still unresolved, the matter would go to Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu.

Eighteen months remain on Stauffer’s term. Carano said about 40 people have expressed interest in filling the seat.

Arsons at vacant homes

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters battled arsons at two vacant homes early Monday and Sunday afternoon.

About 4 a.m. Monday, crews were called to a vacant 737 Norwood Ave. home on the North Side and found the home engulfed in flames before it burned down. There were no injuries.

Crews were called about 12:40 p.m. Sunday to a trash fire on the first floor of a vacant home at 916 Star St. on the East Side and were able to put it out quickly. Damage was listed at $1,000 there, and no one was injured.

Theft charges

AUSTINTOWN

An Akron man and woman face numerous charges after police arrested them on a charge of taking quarters from a machine at a Mahoning Avenue laundromat.

Lori Hanna, 37, and Jeremiah Cole, 36, were arrested after a caller reported the alleged theft of $163 in quarters.

Officers reported seeing Hanna drop a pouch before surrendering herself.

It contained suspected methamphetamine and two pipes used to smoke it, according to a report.

Both suspects possessed knives and tools for picking locks, the report said.

They face charges of possessing criminal tools, resisting arrest, criminal damaging, carrying concealed weapons and theft. Hanna also faces charges of possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse.

Drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said a man arrested at 5:50 p.m. Sunday on a drug charge after being found in a South Side gas station parking lot complained the arrest would “ruin my CCW permit.”

Officers arrested Tawuan Green, 22, of North Brockway Avenue, after spotting him in a car at a Market Street and East Myrtle Avenue gas station. Reports said the car caught officers’ attention because it never moved, the people inside never got out and different people would walk up to it and leave, which were signs of drug dealing, reports said.

Police said Green was one of three people and was arrested after police found suspected cocaine on him. Green at first gave police a fake name and said he was worried the arrest would affect his status to apply for a carrying-a-concealed-weapons permit since someone with a felony conviction can’t acquire a permit.

Green, however, has warrants from Campbell Municipal Court on felony drug charges. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Auditor of State award

CANFIELD

Mahoning County Educational Service Center received an Auditor of State Award for its clean audit report.

The awards are presented by Auditor of State Dave Yost to local governments and school districts after the completion of a financial audit. To receive the award, entities must file timely financial reports that meet several criteria, including a lack of significant deficiencies.