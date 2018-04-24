Gunshots fired, car crashes at wedding reception
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.
A wedding reception at a New Hampshire hall turned chaotic, with gunshots fired and a deliberate car crash outside.
The Concord Monitor reported police officers arriving at the Bektash Temple in Concord on Sunday found numerous fights breaking out among more than 300 people attending the reception. Police said shots were fired and someone intentionally crashed a car into another vehicle as it tried to leave the scene.
Police said no one was hurt by the gunfire but one person was injured in the car crash.
Four men from Tennessee, Ohio and Pennsylvania have been arrested and charged with felony riot. Two of the four also have been charged with reckless conduct with a firearm.
