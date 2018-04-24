George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection

HOUSTON

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with an infection, just after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara, a spokesman said Monday.

Jim McGrath said on Twitter that the 93-year-old Bush is “responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.” He was admitted Sunday morning to Houston Methodist Hospital after an infection spread to his blood, McGrath said.

Barbara Bush was laid to rest Saturday in a ceremony attended by her husband and former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and their wives, along with current first lady Melania Trump. She was 92, and she and her husband had been married 73 years – the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history.

Black man admits painting racist graffiti on campus

DETROIT

A former Eastern Michigan University student has admitted painting racist graffiti on campus.

The Ypsilanti school said Eddie Curlin pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of malicious destruction of property and no contest to four counts of identity theft.

The graffiti was found on exterior building walls in September and October 2016. A racist message also was found last year in a restroom.

University officials said in a release that Curlin, who is black, vandalized the buildings then acted as a police informant. It was a pretense, officials added, to help solve the case, have previous charges dropped and return to school.

Police, restaurant defend arrest of black woman

SARALAND, Ala.

Police and Waffle House corporate executives are defending police intervention at an Alabama restaurant where a black woman’s arrest, captured on video, raised questions about mistreatment.

In a Monday news conference, police in Saraland, a suburb of Mobile, said they responded when employees called them reporting trouble with a woman who appeared drunk and had been asked to leave for bringing in what employees believed to be alcohol. When they arrived, witnesses told them that Chikesia Clemons had indicated she might have a gun and might shoot people. A video shows three police officers wrestling her to the floor and arresting her while she and a friend complain loudly.

Trumps, Macrons dine at house of George Washington

WASHINGTON

Tending to bonding before business, President Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron opened the French president’s visit Monday with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington’s house.

The presidents and their spouses hopped on a helicopter bound for Mount Vernon, Washington’s historic riverside home, for a private dinner one night before the leaders sit down for talks on a weighty agenda including security, trade and the Iran nuclear deal.

