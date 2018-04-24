BUSINESS DIGEST

Gas prices up

YOUNGSTOWN

Northeast Ohio gas prices are up by a dime this week to $2.67 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region, Ohio saw prices jump by 10 cents — one of the largest increases in gas price averages in the region and among the top 10 in the country. With this week’s increases, gas price averages in the region are as much as 35 cents more expensive than this time last year.

Youngstown’s average per gallon is $2.597 this week.

Purple Cat move

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting at Golden String/Purple Cat Radio Station at 12 S. Phelps St. at noon Friday.

The Purple Cat is moving to a new site downtown. The organization offers a day program for adults with disabilities in Mahoning County and western Pennsylvania, as well as Golden String Radio, the first Internet radio station in the Valley run by adults with disabilities.

New site for union

GIRARD

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Wednesday for Painters & Allied Trades Local 476/847, which is celebrating its first purchase and ownership of a facility at 35 S. State St.

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 476 of Youngstown received its charter in 1909 covering Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties, while International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local Glaziers Union 847 of Youngstown received its charter in 1938 with jurisdiction of the same counties in Ohio and Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania. The unions are affiliated with District Council 6, which now covers most of Ohio and some counties in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Kentucky.

Minzi to speak at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Devotha Ntuke Minzi, a graduate of Youngstown State University and founder of K-finance Ltd., a microfinance company providing financial services and business mentoring to small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs in Tanzania, will visit her alma mater Thursday.

Minzi will talk about the challenges of economic development and entrepreneurship in Tanzania at 3 p.m. in Room B112 of Cushwa Hall. She also will speak with students in the WCBA Entrepreneurship program about entrepreneurship in Africa and will give the keynote address at the annual YSU Economics Banquet that evening.

Pay and a motorcycle

MILWAUKEE

Harley-Davidson is offering free motorcycles for those who join its summer internship program. Eight college students/recent graduates will get paid to ride and share their adventures on social media, plus they’ll keep their bikes at the end of the 12-week internship.

The motorcycle maker is looking for those with the ability to create content on the fly, are creative and have the talent to take great photos and fun videos. Applicants must be 18 years or older and looking to pursue a career in social media. Interns will be taught to ride.

Staff/wire report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1251.87-8.14

Aqua America, .71 34.420.24

Avalon Holdings,2.150.00

Chemical Bank, .2756.570.48Community Health Sys.3.82 -0.20

Cortland Bancorp, .2822.050.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.950.00

First Energy, 1.44 34.510.08

Fifth/Third, .5231.900.48

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.750.00

FNB Corp., .4813.260.03

General Motors, 1.5237.670.06

General Electric, .9214.51-0.03

Huntington Bank, .28 15.010.26

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92110.95-0.52

Key Corp, .3419.860.00

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 30.500.54

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 171.99-4.40

PNC, 2.20145.201.08

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60146.93-0.32

Stoneridge 28.270.02

United Comm. Fin., .12 10.55-0.03

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.