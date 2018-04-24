Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman
Robert and Josselyn Anderson, Youngstown, girl, April 22.
Kayla Tingler and Chris Holbrook, Girard, boy, April 22.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Shawnee Smith and Gabriel Nock, Niles, boy, April 20.
Dale and Carissa Lauer Jr., Cortland, boy, April 21.
Jacob and Amanda Miller, Middlefield, girl, April 21.
Gregory and Marisa Schuster, Warren, girl, April 22.
Heather Weir, Niles, girl, April 22.
Simon and Emma Yoder, Middlefield, boy, April 22.
Kierra Holley and Dominic Chambers, Warren, boy, April 23.
