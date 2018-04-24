Agenda Wednesday

Brookfield school board, 7 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road.

Coitsville Township trustees, 8 a.m., fire station parking lot meeting and work study CDBG meeting, townhall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Coitsville Township trustees, 8:30 a.m., road and zoning personnel meeting, town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Lordstown Village Council, 5:30 p.m., public safety and police department committee, caucus room, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lordstown Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, 4 p.m., board of directors, assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.

McDonald school board, 7 p.m., Roosevelt Elementary School library, 410 W. 7th St.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.