TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Nikolas A. Nezbeth, 19, of Warren, and Megan D. Wilson, 20, of Newton Falls.

Brittaney K. Jornigan, 25, of Niles, and Dillon M. Mann, 23, of Girard.

Rebecca D. Groth, 31, of Warren, and Ronald M. Majewski Jr., 33, of same.

Chris C. Cole Jr., 30, of Warren, and Linda L. Greene, 29, of same.

Susanne B. Bodnar, 69, of Newton Falls, and Bert E. Estlack, 80, of same.

Brian R. White Jr., 22, of Warren, and Valerie N. Semko, 23, of same.

Richard E. Charlton, 40, of Niles, and Cassandra K. Williams, 22, of same.

Jacob A. Bush, 25, of Warren, and Covey R. Blair, 24, of same.

Jayne A. Mohn, 48, of Youngstown, and Lisa A. Conway, 50, of same.

Carrie L. Zydyk, 36, of Warren, and Shawn M. Peura, 45, of same.

Anthony W. Morris, 32, of Cortland, and Rachel A. Obermeyer, 29, of same.

Robert A. Shuster Jr., 42, of Warren, and Danielle L. Holbrook, 36, of same.

Allen S. Hodgkinson, 64, of Warren, and Regina S. Hodgkinson, 62, of same.

Michael J. Brown Jr., 35, of Hubbard, and Tiffany A. Golden, 31, of same.

Shannon E. Griffith, 40, of Orwell, and Christopher J. Thomas, 45, of Southington.

Leandra M. McAllister, 25, of Warren, and Cody W. Logston, 26, of same.

Brian J. Gedeon, 47, address confidential, and Dawn M. Campbell, 49, of Vienna.

Michael T. Sammartino, 29, of Hubbard, and Brittany C. Fairchild, 29, of same.

Damion L. Meeker, 23, address confidential, and Niccole M. White, 24, of Niles.

Faye B. Ulrich, 64, of Hubbard, and John A. Church, 71, of same.

Nicholas J. O’Hara, 32, address confidential, and Taryn C. Green, 28, of Youngstown.

William R. Mayor Jr., 41, of Warren, and Natalie N. Brown, 38, of same.

Gabriel Poli, 42, of Niles, and Marcia L. Gotti, 45, of same.

Bryan R. Fencyk, 32, of Hubbard, and Carrie E. Marino, 28, of same.

Jay V. Margolin, 38, of Warren, and Melissa M. Sebok, 31, of same.

Mark L. Hopkinson, 28, of Hubbard, and Jennifer L. Banko, 24, of same.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. James W. Harris et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Austin Village Inc. et al, tax foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Patricia J. Burlock et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Kamilyha R. Martin et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Briana McCurdy et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sandy Thomas et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Krista Campbell et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Barbara A. Rodgers et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mark Smith et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Charles Crandall et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. HJCK Enterprises LLC et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Gertrude O’Dell et al, foreclosure

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Scott E. Lealand et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Thomas J. Jones Sr., foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Milton Henderson, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jayland Holdings LLC, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. FDL Development LLC, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Vernon C. Perkins, foreclosure.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michael L. Raymond, other civil.

Citizens Bank NA v. Carmen Mallon, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Frances Helmuth, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Hailey Lomax, other civil.

Farm Credit Mid America PCA v. Michael W. Suhar, other civil.

Montefiore Home v. Harvey J. Mirkin et al, other civil.

Rhonda L. Jeffers v. Geico Casualty Co. et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Rachel L. Thomas, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Pamela A. Snyder, other civil.

Ally Bank v. Lee H. Williams Jr., other civil.

Annie Basciano v. Michael Neopolitan DMD, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Natalie Oswald, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Christina A. D’Amico, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LCL v. Christopher Kampfe, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. John Hippely, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Brian Kingery, other civil.

Chemical Bank v. William J. Brzezinski, other civil.

Kenilworth Steel Co. v. Lash Steel Products, other civil.

WA Wilson Inc. v. American National Glass and Architectural Metal LLC et al, other civil.

American Express National Bank v. Roger A. Peterson, other civil.

Philip DeCapito v. Joseph Pirtz, other civil.

Sandra Ingram v. Randall Law, other civil.

Robynn Morris v. Symantha N. Manda et al, other torts.

Ashley Lee v. State Farm Mutal Automobile Insurance Co. et al, other torts.

Lindsey Ritter et al v. Levar Johnson, other torts.

Leah M. Franks v. Albert R. Takach et al, other torts.

Cheryl L. Dye et al v. Sava Lezaic et al, other torts.

Kimberly J. Kreidler v. Anna M. Cervone et al, other torts.

Tim Morgan v. Trumbull County et al, workers’ compensation.

Surviving Spouse of Richard Hook v. General Motors Corp. et al, workers’ compensation.

Cara F. Mechling v. Rem Ohio II LLC Receiver for Enrichment et al, workers’ compensation.

Richard McAllise Jr. v. Tarkett Finance Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Michael J. Keith v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Christine M. Bowman v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Thomas A. Hildreth, money.

Phi Air Medical LLC v. Timothy Doran Jr., money.

Joseph Cornicelli et al v. Tony Cutsuries, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Laura L. Geilhard and Ryan B. Geilhard.

Lee E. DeJacimo and Melissa M. DeJacimo.

Jennifer L. Harness and Timothy R. Harness.

Stephen S. Yanovich and Amanda C. Yanovich.

Divorces Asked

Christopher V. Granchie v. Cheyenne M. Granchie.

Stacy Kellar v. Joseph Kellar III.

Alicia R. Bradley v. Matthew J. Bradley.

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Nathan P. Dykshoorn, 29, of 1290 E. Bayton St., Alliance, and Julie A. Rodriguez, 32, of 1974 Wolosyn Circle No. 4, Poland.

John D. Opritza, 45, of 2896 Saginaw Drive, Poland, and Lindsay E. Taylor, 37, of 94 Alabaster Ave., Canfield.

Jeremy L. Taylor, 38, of 6361 Stoney Ridge Drive, Austintown, and Norell K. Hytinen, 36, of same.

Carl Wilkerson-Long, 36, of 4466 Burkey Road, Austintown, and Kellie N. Carter, 37, of same.

Divorces asked

Julia C. Schaefer, of 13581 Beard Road, New Springfield, v. Steven J. Schaefer, of 13400 Beard Road, New Springfield.

Amy J. Means, of 5810 West Blvd., Boardman, v. Daniel L. Means, of 10276 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Tony A. Miglets, of 12425 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Columbiana, v. Alexandra R. Miglets, of W6571 Poertner Road, Neillsville, Wis.

Denise Torres, of 2482 Shetland Lane, Poland, v. Hector Torres, of same.

Valeea R. Salinas, of 5300 E. Calla Road No. 3, New Middletown, v. Juan Salinas Jr., of 490 Lincoln Ave., Struthers.

Maureen M. Bentum, of 827 Pasadena Ave., Youngstown, v. Lillian Bannarn, of 215 N. Center St., Youngstown.

Caroline C. Angelilli, of 130 Garwood Drive, Canfield, v. Ronald P. Angelilli, of same.

James H. Morrow, of 3525 Zedaker St., Youngstown, v. Irene Gomez-Morrow, of 9555 Struthers Road No. 578, New Middletown.

Dissolutions asked

Jaimie L. Baker, of 126 Shields Road, Boardman, and Brandon L. Baker, of 3 Brookside Drive, Hubbard.

New complaints

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Jody A. Cutrer et al, foreclosure.

Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation Association v. A.A. Samuels Sheet Metal Co. Inc., money.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Thomas I. Sikora et al, foreclosure.

Verla Lucky v. GL International LLC et al, notice of appeal.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Cristie Phillips et al, money.

Rocky Nicoloff v. Jaylon A. Sanders et al, other torts.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Arvin Irizarry et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Angelo Kargakos, money.

Cit Bank NA v. Animal Charity of Ohio Inc., complaint.

US Bank National Association v. Kathleen Ditommaso et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Bundeaner Hauser et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Joseph J. Baco Jr. et al, money.