Today is Monday, April 23, the 113th day of 2018. There are 252 days left in the year.

On this date in:

1943: U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy assumed command of PT-109, a motor torpedo boat, in the Solomon Islands during World War II. (On Aug. 2, 1943, PT-109 was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer, killing two crew members.Kennedy and 10 others survived.)

1954: Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)

1969: Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)

1998: James Earl Ray, who confessed to assassinating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and then insisted he’d been framed, died at a Nashville hospital at age 70.

2005: The recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, “Me at the Zoo,” which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

VINDICATOR FILES

1993: U.S. Rep. James A. Traficant, D-Poland, is continuing his battle against smoking in federal buildings, warning that if the practice is not stopped the government could be held responsible for illnesses suffered by employees exposed to secondhand smoke.

Sharon Councilman Joseph Baldwin says that U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter’s opposition to President Clinton’s economic stimulus package cost the city of Sharon $549,000 in development funds. The city of Youngstown was anticipating $3.2 million.

Two Niles McKinley High School seniors receive Clayman Family Foundation scholarships: Michelle Plizga, the class valedictorian, who will attend John Carroll University; and Jennifer Beharry, who is going to Dennison University.

1978: The general contractor for the $1.2 million Federal Plaza project promises to hire more minority subcontractors to counter the federal government’s threat to cut funding.

By unanimous vote of its trustees, Boardman Township becomes the first township in the county to adopt civil-service status for police and firefighters.

Top honors in the 26th annual Youngstown State University Greek Sing at Stambaugh Auditorium are won by Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

1968: A former North Lima youth and four other members of the Chicago Area Draft Resisters picket the Youngstown Post Office as 30 inductees from the Youngstown area board a bus for Cleveland. The North Lima youth had received a notice to be among them, and an FBI agent watching the protest said he would file a report.

Kelly and Cohen, a major Pittsburgh appliance store, will open a store at 27 W. Federal St., the former site of the downtown G.C. Murphy Co.

The special taxation committee of Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce endorses all local levies and bond issues, except the TB sanatorium levy.

1943: April 28 has been designated as “Revenge Day” in the Mahoning Valley, a day for residents to show their indignation at the Japanese execution of American prisoners of war by purchasing war bonds. The county is about $3 million short of its $13.6 million goal.

John H. Chase, 69, executive secretary of Youngstown Playground Association, dies of a cerebral hemorrhage.

A full page picture of Jane Randolph, the Youngstown movie actress whose real name is Jane Roemer, appears in the Parade supplement.