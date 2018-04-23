Sen. Schiavoni honored as 'Friend of Education'

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The East Central Ohio Education Association has named State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, as its 2018 Friend of Education.



This recognition, awarded biennially, is the highest honor given to a member of the public by ECOEA.



Schiavoni received his award at the ECOEA Spring Representative Assembly on Saturday in Canton. Previous ECOEA Friends of Education include Senators Scott Oelslager and Lou Gentile, State Representatives Johnny Maier, John Boccieri, and Mark Okey, and Attorney Kathleen McKinley.

Schiavoni is a Democratic candidate for Ohio governor in the May 8 primary election.