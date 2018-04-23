Locals peruse the Power of the Arts

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Jazz music, silent and live auctions, a cash bar, food trucks and more drew community members to the Power of the Arts auction Sunday at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Power of the Arts is a local arts-advocacy group.

Visual and performing arts were on display including an array of paintings, sculptures, tapestries and more for people to peruse.

Cindy Morley of Boardman said the auction was amazing to take in.

“A session like this draws out a lot of people,” she said. “Maybe some of them wouldn’t ordinarily come to a place like this, but you’re combining the culture with food trucks and art, and it’s just great to see.”

Alex Miller, Youngstown State University Dana School of Music student, enjoyed the opportunity to show off his music skills on saxophone.

“The more we get to play in more places, the farther we get to go,” he said. “It’s always a pleasure to come to a venue and share our talent with people.”

Megan Thomas of Youngstown echoed Miller’s sentiment.

“I’m just really proud to be able to bring our art to the people of Youngstown,” she said.

Thomas is a belly-dance teacher and massage therapist who runs her classes out of the Coy Cornelius building on Belmont Avenue.

Thomas and her fellow dance instructor Samir Andrades showed off their skills as an active art form.

“I like being able to share dance as a way of helping others,” she said.

For those interested in learning Thomas’s moves, she suggested contacting her by telephone at 330-518-2153 or stopping by the Coy Cornelius building, 1932 Belmont Ave., for a 6 p.m. Saturday session.

Proceeds from the classes go to helping victims of last year’s Hurricane Maria, Thomas said.