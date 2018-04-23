Youngstown School District CEO Krish Mohip is once again in the running for a superintendent position elsewhere

By Amanda Tonoli

Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip is once again in the running for a superintendent position elsewhere – this time in Jacksonville, Fla.

He is one of 26 candidates for the superintendent position of Duval County Schools, according to News4Jax, a media outlet in Jacksonville.

In early March, Mohip was also candidate or finalist in three high-profile superintendent searches. He was either not selected or withdrew his application in all three cases.

The Duval County Schools board of education spent Sunday afternoon in individual meetings with a search firm hired to help find the best person for the job.

The board will meet today to review resumes and narrow down the pool of candidates, according to News4Jax.

Mohip said he is humbled he is being considered.

“There is a sense of pride to see my name next to some of the best in the country who are also being considered; some that I have worked along side of and/or collaborated with in the past,” he said.

Duval schools have a past with a distant connection to Mohip.

Duval schools used to employ Atlantic Research Partners creators David Sundstrom and Joseph Wise until the district asked them to leave their positions as chief of staff and superintendent, respectively, in 2007.

In February 2017, Mohip contracted with Atlantic to perform a principal search.

Later that year, in mid-2017, Sundstrom and Wise sold Atlantic and acquired Education Research & Development Institute, a firm in which Mohip was a paid consultant from 2014 until August 2017.

When questioned by The Vindicator on Aug. 9 about the relationship between Atlantic and ERDI, both of Chicago, Mohip quit being a paid consultant for ERDI that very day.

Youngstown City Schools currently has a contract — which began in October 2016 — with Curriculum Associates, a company featured by ERDI during one of its educational review panels.

Mohip reiterated Sunday that regardless of his job prospects, his focus on improving the city schools remains the same.

“I remain committed to the success of our Strategic Plan and to the children and families we serve,” the CEO said.