Mercer courts TJX
MERCER
Officials in Mercer County are saying yes to a TJX HomeGoods Distribution Center.
Randy Seitz, executive director of Penn-Northwest Development Corp., told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, “We need those jobs in Mercer County.”
TJX and its HomeGoods brand want to invest $160 million in a distribution center with 1,000 potential jobs.
Arrest in teen rape
NEW SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Township police arrested a 17-year-old boy Sunday on charges in the rape of a 13-year-old girl, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
The incident happened in Petersburg, police said.
Springfield Police Chief Matthew Mohn said it took a few hours to locate the suspect, who fled from a field.
The suspect is in custody at the Juvenile Justice Center.
Schiavoni gets award
YOUNGSTOWN
The East Central Ohio Education Association has named State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, as their 2018 Friend of Education.
This recognition is the highest honor given to a member of the public by ECOEA. Schiavoni received his award at the ECOEA Spring Representative Assembly on Saturday in Canton.
