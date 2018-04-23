Lowellville
Lowellville
Construction highlights
Lowellville has more than $4 million worth of construction projects planned to begin in 2018. Here are a few of them:
Mahoning River dam removal: $2.3 million
Road resurfacing work on Liberty, 1st, 2nd, and McGill Streets: $396,000.
Walnut Street resurfacing, curbing and sidewalks: $219,000
Downtown business renovations: $300,000 Ohio Development Services grant.
Stavich Bike Trail acquisition, signage: $36,001
Source: Village of Lowellville
