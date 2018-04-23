Kite festival set to fly Saturday in Canfield

CANFIELD

Mill Creek MetroParks and the Ohio Society for the Elevation of Kites will host a kite festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the MetroParks Farm on state Route 46.

The event is free to attend. Participants can bring their own kites, or pay a fee for create-a-kite kits and some crafting activities.

Free games and other activities also are planned. For information, call the Ford Nature Center at 330-740-7107 or visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org.

Poland High School stadium to close

POLAND

Poland Seminary High School’s stadium will close Friday in preparation for events taking place there Saturday and next Monday, according to a news release.

The 23rd annual Poland Track and Field Invitational is scheduled for Saturday, and the 105th Mahoning County Middle School Track and Field Meet is next Monday.

The stadium will reopen May 1.

Spring Fling slated in Hubbard May 5

HUBBARD

The second annual Show Small Hubbard Spring Fling will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5. Pop-up tents will be set up along Main Street and West Liberty Street. Brick and mortar businesses will be open during their regular hours. Ample parking will be available in the city and the shop lots. The event includes pop-ups, open houses and giveaways. For information, visit the Facebook page at shopsmallhubbard.

