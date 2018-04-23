‘Bow-Z’ wows crowd at bulldog pageant

April 23, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

DES MOINES, IOWA

A 2-year-old pup once destined to be euthanized was crowned the winner of Sunday’s “Beautiful Bulldog Contest” at Drake University.

The 39th annual tongue-in-cheek pageant for English bulldogs, Drake’s mascot, is the unofficial start to this week’s Drake Relays track meet.

This year’s champion, “Bow-Z,” hails from nearby Pella, Iowa. She was set to be put down as a puppy because of various physical ailments but was re-routed to a no-kill shelter instead.

Bow-Z beat a field of 40 slobbering bulldogs, most of which were decked out in outlandish costumes.

