Agenda Tuesday

Brookfield Township trustees, 5 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Campbell Board of Education, 7 p.m., regular, room 310, Campbell Memorial High School, 280 Sixth St.

Crestview school board, 4:30 p.m., personnel committee, superintendent’s office, 44100 Crestview Road, Suite A.

Crestview school board, 5:15 p.m., buildings and grounds committee, superintendent’s office, 44100 Crestview Road, Suite A.

Lawrence County commissioners, noon, Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum, 15 S. Mill St., New Castle Pa.

Lincoln Knolls Community Watch, 5:30 p.m., East Branch Library, 430 Early Road, Youngstown. Guest speakers are two candidates.

Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corp., 11:30 a.m., conference room, Mahoning County Land Bank, 20 W. Federal St., Suite 202, Youngstown.

Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom, 1 p.m., board of directors, Classroom A, Suite 519, Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Youngstown.

Newton Falls Joint Fire District, 6 p.m., board of trustees, government center, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

Springfield Township trustees, 9 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, administrative office, TMHA, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., special meeting, Harriet T. Upton Board Room, administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Youngstown Academy of Excellence trustees, noon, 1408 Rigby St.

Youngstown City school board, 5:30 p.m., East High School Auditorium, 474 Bennington Ave.

